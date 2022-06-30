ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets acquire Royce O'Neale from Jazz for first-round pick

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUrQX_0gRBAKvV00

While Kevin Durant reportedly asked the Nets for a trade out of Brooklyn, the team has pulled off a deal, but not yet for its franchise superstar.

The Nets officially announced Thursday evening that they have acquired forward Royce O'Neale from the Jazz for a 2023 first-round pick. The Nets currently have two, so the selection sent to Utah will be the least favorable of the Brooklyn/Houston first round pick swap and the selection acquired from Philadelphia in the James Harden deal.

O'Neale has spent all five of his NBA seasons in Utah, and last year, the 29-year-old made 77 starts and averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, shooting 46 percent from the field and 39 percent from downtown.

“We are excited to welcome Royce and his family to Brooklyn,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks in the team's release on the deal. “He is a versatile wing defender and floor spacer whose tenacious style of play fits the fabric of the team we are building.”

Of course, the Nets may have several other voids to fill if Durant is indeed traded.

