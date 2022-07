July 2, 2022 - WalletHub recently named St. Petersburg the best-managed city in the state and its economy the second-best in the nation. The personal finance website compared the operating efficiency of the largest 150 cities to determine the effectiveness of local leadership. That included creating a “Quality of Services” based on 38 metrics across six categories, which WalletHub then measured against a city’s per-capita budget. St. Pete ranked first in Florida and 41st in the U.S. The city’s economic efficiency ranking fared even better, placing second in the nation. Austin, Texas, ranked first. View the full list here.

