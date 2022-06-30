ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willows, CA

One woman killed in crash near Willows

By Ashley Gardner
krcrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLOWS, Calif. — A Willows woman was killed Thursday morning when her car rolled along County Road 60 east of County...

krcrtv.com

FOX40

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Oroville Police Officers arrested a man who shot a victim on June 22. According to a press release, on June 22, Oroville Police Department officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim needing medical attention at the area of Olive Highway at Foothill Boulevard. When officers arrived on […]
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Arrest made for June shooting in Oroville.

REDDING, Calif. — On June 22, 2022, Oroville Police Department (OPD) responded to a report of a person being shot on Olive Highway at Foothill Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim; the victim identified as Bobby Rogers was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Video surveillance footage helped OPD identify a person of interest. A warrant was issued for Jason Allen Kraft of Oroville. OPD located Kraft on Saturday around the area 2990 Oro Dam Blvd. E. in Oroville. Kraft was placed under arrest and booked into Butte County Jail for multiple charges, including Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Fireman by a Convicted Felon. The investigation is ongoing and if you have any additional information about the shooting of Bobby Rogers, please contact OPD at (530) 538 – 2448.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arson suspect arrested in Colusa County for fire that burned 2 homes

WILLIAMS -- A Colusa County man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fire that destroyed a mobile home and damaged another residence and two sheds Thursday, Cal Fire officials said.Karl Kristofors of Stonyford, a census-designated place in Colusa County, was burning trash in a burn pit behind his home at 3:49 p.m. Thursday and the fire spread to nearby structures, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit quickly knocked down and contained the fires with minimal extension, according to officials.Cal Fire Law Enforcement arrested Kristofors on suspicion of two counts of arson, negligently causing a fire to a structure, one count of negligently causing a fire to the wildland and three counts of unlawfully causing a fire during a declared state of emergency, officials said.Kristofors was booked into the Colusa County Jail with bail of $250,000, according to Cal Fire.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff condition improves after motorcycle crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Enloe Medical Center says Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren is now in fair condition following a motorcycle crash in Butte County. Warren, 55, remains in the hospital after a crash that left him in serious condition. The crash happened on June 26 when Warren went through...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Martha Davis Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Forest Avenue [Chico, CA]

86-Year-Old Woman Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Crash on Forest Avenue. The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. along Forest Avenue, per initial reports. CHP responded after receiving multiple 911 calls about an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, authorities located one woman suffering from critical injuries in the roadway....
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Possible drowning swimmer recovered at Folsom Lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Multiple structures, cars destroyed in Colusa County fire

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple structures have burned in a fire in Colusa County Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire started near the 200 block of Market Street in Stonyford, which is about a 55-mile drive northwest of Colusa. It's unclear how many structures were destroyed in the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Evacuation orders in Yuba County structure fires lifted

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order was issued in part of Olivehurst due to several structure fires Saturday. According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the evacuation affects people between 7th and 11th avenues and the train tracks to Highway 65 and Highway 70. The Linda Fire Department says that the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire north of Georgia Pacific Way in Oroville knocked down

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are currently mopping up a fire in Oroville that started on Saturday at the Sierra Pacific Industries Facility. CAL FIRE told Action News Now that crews were able to stop the fire on Fifth Street just north of Georgia Pacific Way from spreading from where it started.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman pleads guilty to murder for DUI crash in 2021

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico woman pled guilty to murder in connection to a deadly DUI crash in February 2021 in Butte County. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Nicole Schalles, 36, was driving on Highway 70 at speeds over 120 mph before crashing into the rear of another vehicle. The other vehicle spun into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling the other way.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Part of Park Avenue in Yuba City closed due to car accident

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Park Avenue between B Street and Franklin Avenue in Yuba City will be temporarily closed due to a car accident, according to the Yuba City Police Department. A car crashed into a phone pole, PG&E are on scene, according to Yuba City Police, working to fix...
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain Nelson Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Nelson Fire has reached 100% containment after burning 250 acres. The Butte County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation warning for Butte ONW 737, north of the Afterbay in Oroville. CAL FIRE says the fire was between Nelson Avenue...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
worldnationnews.com

Man found dead in Northern California trash has been identified

A garbage crew made a gruesome search early Tuesday at a Yolo County waste disposal site — their load collected from Dixon included a dead body. Police say the death was accidental and the Yolo County Coroner’s Office shared that sentiment. The victim, identified Wednesday as 28-year-old Miguel...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Chico Pedestrian Fatality at Intersection of Hartford and Forest

Accident at Hartford Drive Kills Elderly Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Chico on June 28 after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision happened at about 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hartford Drive at Forest Avenue. When officers with the Chico Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered Martha Davis, 86, on the ground.
CHICO, CA

