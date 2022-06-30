ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans Announced To Open Chick-Fil-A Location At Shopping Center In Farmingville

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTYdd_0gRB9Ect00
Expressway Plaza Shopping Center Photo Credit: Facebook/Kevin J. LaValle

A town councilman has announced plans for a Chick-Fil-A location at a Long Island shopping center that is under construction.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle said property owners from the Expressway Plaza Shopping Center shared plans for the new restaurant.

The shopping center is located at the southwest corner of Portion Road and County Road 83 in Farmingville.

LaValle said the facade of the building has been updated, and the property owners presented plans to open a Chick-Fil-A at a recent Farmingville Resident's Association meeting.

"The residents who attended the meeting had positive feedback towards the developers," LaValle said.

Comments / 4

 

