ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Nearly 4,700 NJ students’ federal student loans canceled

By Michael Symons
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON – The cancellation of federal student loan obligations for students who attended Corinthian Colleges helps nearly 4,700 students from New Jersey, the state said Thursday. Corinthian operated from 1995 through 2015, then closed suddenly amid scrutiny of its deceptive marketing and false statements to students and the...

nj1015.com

Comments / 1

Denise Miller
3d ago

In addition to being relieved of their debt, will they also be relieved of their degree? If the university wasn't properly accredited then the degree should be null and void.

Reply
6
Related
Morristown Minute

Complete Student Loan Forgiveness for Nearly 5,000 NJ Borrowers Defrauded by Corinthian Colleges

4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools from its founding in 1995 to its closure in 2015 will receive $48.8 M in full loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education’s decision to discharge all remaining federal student loan obligations for students who were defrauded by Corinthian Colleges will allow 4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools to receive a total of $48.8 million in full student loan cancellations.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
trentondaily.com

NJ State Budget Includes Tuition Aid for TESU Students

Phil Murphy and the New Jersey State Legislature provides aid for nontraditional student learners with tuition assistance geared specifically for Thomas Edison State University (TESU) as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 New Jersey state budget. With passage of the state budget, a higher education tuition assistance appropriation that was...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
New Jersey 101.5

Bill would require NJ college students to get COVID vax (Opinion)

Just when you thought it was safe to return to sanity and normal life, as much as that's possible in NJ today, a new bill comes along to shatter that reality. It was introduced last week in the Assembly and it didn't get much coverage. People are over hearing about COVID, the vaccine, vax mandates, mask mandates and anything else that has to do with the pandemic.
BURLINGTON, NJ
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Student Borrowers#Corinthian Colleges#College#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

State lays out plan for how NJ can spend its marijuana millions

TRENTON – State regulators gave conditional approval to 81 more recreational marijuana businesses Thursday and approved a report being sent to the Legislature outlining suggestions for spending the state’s tax revenues from legal weed sales. The report outlines recommendations for how to allocate revenues from the social equity...
ECONOMY
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PLANetizen

New Jersey Bill Would Ease the Path to Homeownership for Low-Income Families

As Ashley Balcerzak reports for NorthJersey.com, “New Jersey may make it easier for family members, lower income bidders and community nonprofits to purchase foreclosed homes under a bill sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reworking the sheriff's sale process to prioritize these buyers and discourage large investors from flipping those properties.”
REAL ESTATE
Morristown Minute

NJ Provides Over $794 Million to New Jersey’s 71 Hospitals

More than $794 million in funding will be provided to NJs 71 hospitals through the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by the governor on Thursday. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital Charity Care, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and Graduate Medical Education Supplemental (GME-S) funding distributions.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ job seekers beware: Employment scams are on the rise

It’s something New Jersey job seekers definitely need to be aware of. In this very strong labor market, online employment scams are on the rise. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s division of marketing practices, more than 16,000 employment scam complaints have been filed during the first three months of this year.
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
POLITICS
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy