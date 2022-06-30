ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, OH

Campos graduates from police officer academy

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 13 students with a graduation ceremony on June 21, 2022, following their successful completion of the 23-week program. Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning...

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Local graduates from Albion College

ALBION, MI — Lima native Sylvia Upthegrove graduated from Albion College with a degree in psychology. Upthegrove is the child of Kim Upthegrove of Lima and is a graduate of Lima Senior High School.
ALBION, MI
The Lima News

Wapakoneta City Schools food service supervisor receives regional award

WAPAKONETA — The national, non-profit School Nutrition Association has named Lori McKean Brace, Food Service Supervisor for Wapakoneta City Schools, Ohio, the Mideast regional Director of the Year. The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of school nutrition directors who manage effective school meal programs providing healthy, appetizing meals to students.
WAPAKONETA, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby grad shares experience of entering adulthood

SHELBY -- The following is a true story about a recent graduate from Shelby High School. My story begins with my childhood. I was raised by my mother and father, who unfortunately used drugs. When I was little, I remember running around the neighborhood with no restrictions or guidelines from my parents.
Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
Education
Lima News

Local HVAC tech to compete in international competition

LIMA - UA Local 776 apprentice Mackenzie Phelix will be competing in the United Association’s International Apprenticeship Contest in the HVAC category in August at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Phelix is a 4 year member of UA Local 776 who resides in Delphos. He just completed...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Lima News

Sports Calendar

Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ALL ABILITIES CAMP. Coldwater: District 8 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be playing...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

HCSO Sends Condolences After Passing of Roundhead EMS Chief

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office extended its sympathy to Roundhead Emergency Medical Services personnel at the passing of their longtime Chief. The death of Twila Zapp Kilburn was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OHHCSO early this morning. The post stated that the Sheriff’s Office is grateful...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Mayor: Fairborn July 4 parade part of city’s fabric

FAIRBORN — A parade tradition spanning more than 70 years is a centerpiece of two days of Independence Day celebrations in Fairborn this holiday weekend. The Monday morning parade follows an eight-hour Sunday block party and is held before evening festivities at Community Park. The longstanding processional is woven...
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton early Sunday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of Auburn Avenue on the reports of shots fired in the area around 5:40 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 dead after motorcycle...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Program is a game changer

Shane Payne, left, runs from Konner Pellman, both of Sidney, during a Sidney Youth Football fifth- and sixth-grade practice at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Thursday, June 30. The Sidney Youth Football program has joined the Southwestern Youth Buckeye League. Members will be traveling to places like Piqua, Troy and Tipp City to play other teams. The Sidney Youth Football program was organized by Sidney Vespa President Todd Cagle with help from Sidney High School Athletic Director Mitch Hoying, Varsity Head Coach Adam Doenges and fifth-grade football coach Ryan Cagle. The well attended program will expand to add third- and fourth-grade students next year. The kids will play their first game in Dayton against the Chaminade Julienne Eagles on the weekend of Aug. 20. Membership is $50. The Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club is paying for most of the program’s costs.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Troy woman killed in Darke County motorcycle crash

Crews responded to the crash on the 6500 block of US Route 36 east of Covington around 11:50 p.m. William Moore, 31, of Fletcher, reportedly was driving west on US 36 when he and his passenger, Mackenzie Smith, 23, of Troy, traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

St. Rose Class of 1944 gathers for reunion

LIMA — Two of the three remaining classmates from St. Rose’s Class of 1944 held their reunion Thursday night at Fat Jack’s in Lima. Al Goedde, of Columbus, and Richard Norton, of Lima, attended. They called the other surviving classmate, Don Cushman, who lives in Arizona, and enjoyed reminiscing with him for their 78th class reunion.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

70-year-old hurt when his airplane flipped over in Hancock County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 70-year-old man suffered minor injuries after his airplane flipped over in a take-off attempt in Northwest Ohio. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the plane flipped in Marion Township around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Hancock County EMS and the Vanlue Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene near TR 234 and SR 37.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Charges in death at popular Marion area campground

MARION—on July 3rd at 2:33 am, Deputies from the Marion County Sherrif’s Department Responded to an emergency call at River Bend Campground located at 1092 Whetstone River Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive female after some kind of fight. Upon arrival of law enforcement and the...
MARION, OH

