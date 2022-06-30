Campos graduates from police officer academy

Shane Payne, left, runs from Konner Pellman, both of Sidney, during a Sidney Youth Football fifth- and sixth-grade practice at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Thursday, June 30. The Sidney Youth Football program has joined the Southwestern Youth Buckeye League. Members will be traveling to places like Piqua, Troy and Tipp City to play other teams. The Sidney Youth Football program was organized by Sidney Vespa President Todd Cagle with help from Sidney High School Athletic Director Mitch Hoying, Varsity Head Coach Adam Doenges and fifth-grade football coach Ryan Cagle. The well attended program will expand to add third- and fourth-grade students next year. The kids will play their first game in Dayton against the Chaminade Julienne Eagles on the weekend of Aug. 20. Membership is $50. The Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club is paying for most of the program’s costs.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO