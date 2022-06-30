USC and UCLA looking to join Big Ten Conference

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two new schools might be joining the Big Ten Conference according to ESPN.

They report USC and UCLA are considering leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024.

The move is expected to happen. The schools have to let the Pac-12 know about their intentions to leave and they have to apply to be in the Big Ten. The schools both have grant of rights that tie them to the current Pac-12 television contract. That contract expires in the 2023-2024 school year, so the teams could come to the Big Ten for the 2024-2025 school year without suffering any financial penalties.

