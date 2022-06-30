ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

NJ county asking residents to go plastic-free for July

By Dino Flammia
 3 days ago
Could you go without using plastic for a whole month?. Union County is encouraging residents to "take the challenge" and participate in a Plastic Free July. Those who sign up don't necessarily have to go without plastic completely, but they're asked to at least make significant steps toward reducing their plastic...

