ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'I have no apologies': Mayor Lightfoot does not regret vulgar comment she made toward Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G827u_0gRB5jMm00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO ) - Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she strongly stands by her remarks about US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during a pride event last weekend.

Lightfoot was attending a campaign event Thursday morning, receiving endorsements for re-election from three black members of Congress: Danny Davis, Bobby Rush and Robyn Kelly. The mayor was asked about her vulgar comment made toward Justice Thomas on Sunday.

No apologies, no regrets, she said. Lightfoot believes that she was not being a bully, but rather speaking the truth.

“Clarence Thomas has proven himself, over and over again, and particularly with that concurring opinion, that he is somebody who doesn’t care or respect for the rights of anyone, except for himself,” Lightfoot argued.

The mayor said “he’s shameful” and would like to see him step down from the Supreme Court.

“There was a recent article that I read about him, he literally described himself as a termite, somebody who is lurking in the basement, eating away at the foundation of other people’s houses. Think about that, as somebody who was a Supreme Court justice, who describes himself as somebody who is literally silently laying and wait(ing) to destroy other people’s homes and foundations. I have no apologies,” Lightfoot exclaimed.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 377

Robert Kretschmar
3d ago

One of the worst mayor's in this country is Lightfoot of Chicago. She is the one who should step down. Businesses are fed up with her and are leaving the city because of her lawlessness.

Reply(65)
290
Republican User
3d ago

Chicago residents can’t possibly be happy with her performance. What a failure ! Instead of insulting the Supreme Court she should focus on the number of deaths every weekend !

Reply(31)
156
diane vaughan
3d ago

The crime is noonger about what Lightfoot has or has not done. It is now a question to the residents of Chicago why is she still your mayor?

Reply(20)
146
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Justice, IL
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Fresh evidence that Kevin McCarthy appears to be regressing

The version of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who spoke at a Capitol Hill press conference yesterday was not exactly the same as the version of McCarthy we saw last year. The trouble is, the latest iteration is much worse. A week after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Bobby Rush
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#Politics Local#The Supreme Court#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Calls grow for Justice Clarence Thomas' wife Virginia to be subpoenaed after her lawyer said she WON'T testify at the Jan. 6 hearings: Comes after claims she pressed Mark Meadows to help overturn 2020 election result

Calls for the House January 6th committee to subpoena Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, have been ramping up after her lawyer told the panel she would not testify at the hearings. The committee has asked Thomas to voluntary testify about her role in the illegal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy