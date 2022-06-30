'I have no apologies': Mayor Lightfoot does not regret vulgar comment she made toward Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO ) - Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she strongly stands by her remarks about US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during a pride event last weekend.

Lightfoot was attending a campaign event Thursday morning, receiving endorsements for re-election from three black members of Congress: Danny Davis, Bobby Rush and Robyn Kelly. The mayor was asked about her vulgar comment made toward Justice Thomas on Sunday.

No apologies, no regrets, she said. Lightfoot believes that she was not being a bully, but rather speaking the truth.

“Clarence Thomas has proven himself, over and over again, and particularly with that concurring opinion, that he is somebody who doesn’t care or respect for the rights of anyone, except for himself,” Lightfoot argued.

The mayor said “he’s shameful” and would like to see him step down from the Supreme Court.

“There was a recent article that I read about him, he literally described himself as a termite, somebody who is lurking in the basement, eating away at the foundation of other people’s houses. Think about that, as somebody who was a Supreme Court justice, who describes himself as somebody who is literally silently laying and wait(ing) to destroy other people’s homes and foundations. I have no apologies,” Lightfoot exclaimed.

