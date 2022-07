To Your Eternity is gearing up to return with its highly anticipated second season later this year, and fans have gotten another look at what to expect with a new trailer for Season 2 of the anime! Yoshitoki Oima's original manga series made its curious anime debut last year, and fans saw how the mysterious being Fushi grew and evolved the more he lived with humans. He continued to fail against the Nokkers' attacks as the season rolled on, and the second season teases that these fights will get even more emotionally intense as the series continues with its new episodes this year.

