Why are there dead birds on Goose Rocks Beach?

Beware the birds

The town of Kennebunkport recently reported a number of dead or dying birds appearing on Goose Rocks Beach. But Kennebunkport is not alone: sick and dead birds are appearing on a “broad swath of coastal Maine," according to one state official. What's going on here? What should you do if you come across a dead bird or a suffering one that needs help? Click here to find out.

Mangia! Mangia!

A new restaurant, Via Sophia By the Sea, has opened in Kennebunk and is offering a menu filled with Italian cuisine and seafood. In addition to the dining room and outdoor deck, there's a place in the cellar called The Rabbit Hole that you'll be more than happy to tumble into at the end of a long day at work. Curious? Click here.

Baldwin says bye to the Board

At his final meeting as a member of the Kennebunk Select Board, Chair Blake Baldwin expressed much: gratitude to the community, thoughts on the recent campaign season, and the burdens and responsibilities of leadership. Baldwin, who lost his re-election bid during the annual town election last month, even showed a touch of self-deprecating humor - click here to find out what the meeting on Tuesday helped him cross off his bucket list.

Happy birthday, America

We're all excited for the holiday weekend, especially since this Fourth of July will be the first one that's free from pandemic restrictions since that seemingly long-ago year of 2019. Good times will be a given, but this time around there feels like there's a lot going on beneath the surface as America celebrates its 246th birthday. It's enough to make me think back on an old photo of my Dad on his 47th birthday. For my weekly column, click here to see what I'm getting at.

