Saint Cloud, MN

Division Street lanes reopen after garbage truck hits bridge

By Imani Cruzen, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago

Eastbound traffic on Division Street/Minnesota Highway 23 between Wilson Avenue and Lincoln Avenue reopened after a garbage truck collided with the overhead train bridge that crosses the highway just east of Wilson Avenue, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

The collision was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, a 58-year-old Milaca man, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The truck was headed east and had not lowered its rear assembly, striking the bridge. The truck was stopped by the collision and a street sign attached to the bridge fell and hit two eastbound vehicles, damaging them and leading them to collide with each other. Another truck was also damaged by falling debris.

Eastbound traffic was stopped at Wilson Avenue while the vehicles were cleared and repairs were made to the bridge and road. The rail bridge also was temporarily closed while state officials inspected it for damage but has now reopened.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Division Street lanes reopen after garbage truck hits bridge

