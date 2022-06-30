ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial to Acknowledge Newport’s Slave Trade

By Alex Malm
Cover picture for the articleThrough the choice of materials, structure height and use of space, a local committee is hoping to highlight and create conversations regarding Newport’s prominent role in the transatlantic slave trade. The Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project recently unveiled a proposed design for a “living memorial” in Liberty...

LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."
EDITORIAL: Brown University Is Gobbling Up Providence

Rhode Island taxpayers are paying to subsidize housing projects then bought by Brown University. Many in Rhode Island believe that the number one challenge facing the state is the unaffordability of housing. The median price of a single-family home is now $420,000, far outside the reach of most Rhode Islanders.
Fourth of July tradition continues in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on. It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day. “We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids […]
Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
Eye on RI: July 4th celebrations!

Bristol 4th of July- The Celebration officially starts on June 14th, Flag Day and concludes with the 2.5 mile Military, Civic and Firemen’s Parade on July 4th. Throughout the period following the Flag Day Ceremony numerous events are scheduled. They include a concert series at Independence Park, Fireworks, a Drum Corps Show, a Firefighters muster and a 4th of July Ball as well as many other events.
Portsmouth Calls Solar Array Shed; Says It Must Be Removed

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — State lawmakers recently celebrated the passage of another law designed to reduce climate emissions and promote renewable energy. Gov. Dan McKee signed the 100% Renewable Energy Standard, which requires all retail electricity sold in the state by 2033 be offset by renewable energy credits. An important addendum to last year’s Act on Climate law, which set greenhouse gas emission reduction mandates.
36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
FEMA to reimburse RI $3M for temporary hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
Portsmouth July 4th fireworks celebration canceled

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Police Department announced Wednesday that an anticipated fireworks display on the Fourth of July was canceled. “Escobar family that the fireworks display at Escobar’s Farm slated for Monday July 4th have been cancelled,” wrote the department on Facebook. It wasn’t immediately...
South Kingstown police department welcomes new chief

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Moments after taking the oath of office Monday, Matthew C. Moynihan said it was an honor to be named South Kingstown’s new chief of police. “Not only because it’s a great department, but very simply this is home,” Moynihan said. “My wife and I raised our family here, and built our first house just a short distance from the police station.”
