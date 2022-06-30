ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 Conference, leadership slammed amid USC, UCLA Big Ten negotiations news

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Conference of Champions is taking hits in the wake of news that UCLA and USC are in negotiations to join the Big Ten in 2024.

Could it lead to the knockout of the conference?

Several college football writers took to Twitter on Thursday in the aftermath of the news that the two Los Angeles Pac-12 schools could be leaving the conference for the Big Ten.

They slammed the conference and its leadership on social media, with many wondering what would come next for the conference.

More: Pac-12 powerhouses UCLA, USC in negotiations to join Big Ten in 2024

