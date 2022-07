Last summer, firework fanatics had to deal with supply chain issues - an issue that has mostly subsided this year. "There are some smaller fireworks that they struggled to get this year, but really and truthfully, nothing like last year, where we were just really thankful to get inventory at all," said Lex Smith, co-owner of Boombah Fireworks in Taylor County. "We've actually seen pretty much everything available this year, it's been really nice."

TAYLOR COUNTY, TX