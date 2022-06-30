ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alexandra Daddario Marries Andrew Form in New Orleans

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enNCg_0gRB478k00

“The White Lotus” star Alexandra Daddario, 36, and movie producer Andrew Form, 53, took a life-changing step in their relationship!

Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot at the Preservation Hall in New Orleans in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family.

She told Vogue, "We loved the look of Preservation Hall — it was so old, so historic, it lets its age and ‘flaws’ show. That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans.”

Form’s children Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6, played major roles in the wedding, serving as groomsmen and ring bearers.

Daddario was “nervous” on their wedding day, so much so that she didn’t even notice the flowers until she saw photos.

For the big day, Alexandra wore a silk gown by Danielle Frankel and a long veil, while Andrew sported a pinstriped suit from Brunello Cucinelli.

They opted for a short ceremony. She explained, "We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catching up."

The reception was held at Bar Marilou in the French Quarter.

They were originally planning to get married in Italy, but changed their mind. She told Vogue, “My friends Allie and Jake had the most amazing wedding in New Orleans. We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life.”

While news broke on their engagement in December, they were actually engaged for a little longer than that!

Alexandra revealed that Andrew popped the question in August. Of the engagement, she told Vogue, “I was visiting Andrew while he was working on ‘Jack Ryan,’ and they were shooting in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons there so we could be by the beach. He went outside, and I followed him, and he turned around and proposed, and then we walked and had a pina colada.”

The pair met during the pandemic in New York City. She explained, “I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks. He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.”

“I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment,” Alexandra quipped. “Nowadays you’re supposed to meet people on dating apps!”

Weeks later, they had their first date in his hotel room at the Greenwich Hotel. She noted, “It was peak COVID and because he was a guest — one of three in the whole hotel — we had our first date by the fire in their downstairs living room. I brought my dog, and she wandered into the kitchen at one point, and we didn’t notice. Someone came out holding her, and said, ‘Is this your dog?’”

The pair made it Instagram official in May 2021 with a kissing photo.

She captioned the photo, "I love you...'and even that is an understatement.'"

Form was previously married to Jordana Brewster, but they split in 2020 after 13 years of marriage.

