Indiana State

CenterPoint Energy warns customers about service disconnection scams

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy is alerting customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text messages scams. Officials say people are impersonating CenterPoint Energy and employing various tactics including requests to check electric meters at homes and spoofing company phone numbers to threaten service disconnection.

CenterPoint Energy says it will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone to avoid immediate disconnection. The company will also never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment mobile applications. Technicians will also have a company badge to display when performing work.

IURC issues order approving CenterPoint’s generation request

“We encourage customers to remain on high alert as we continue to see utility scams on the rise across our service territories,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “Any customer who is approached with what they believe to be a scam should report the incident to CenterPoint Energy through our online Customer Service form.”

Customers who believe they have been a victim of a scam are advised to file a report with the local police department.

WANE-TV

Own any of these items recalled in June?

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The list includes everything from aspirin to refrigerators. Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Cream from Mohnark Pharmaceuticals. Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen from Aurohealth. Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen from Time-Cap Labs. Kroger...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Duke Energy’s rates going up

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy customers will soon see their electric rates go up. The Indiana utility regulatory commission has approved a 16 percent rate increase for residential customers from July to September. According to Duke Energy’s filing, the typical customer could see their bill go up by about 22 dollars a month. Duke […]
Gov. Pritzker announces electric vehicle rebate program

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – People from Illinois could soon get rebates for buying an electric vehicle. “The Illinois EPA is pleased to offer this new rebate program to Illinois residents, further encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles in Illinois and reducing vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases,” said Director Kim. “Emissions from vehicles continue to be one of the […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

