Op-ed: CenterPoint plan a step toward cleaner energy future in Southwestern Indiana

Earlier this week, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South (CEI South) received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to add natural gas generation to Southwest Indiana, replacing portions of the company’s existing coal-fired generation in Southwest Indiana. As a company, we are pleased to move one step closer on our plan of delivering a cleaner energy future for our customers.

CenterPoint Energy’s long-term electric generation plan has been several years in the making as the company continues to shift to a generation fleet led by renewables and less reliant on coal. We are also committed to our environmental goals, which include reaching a goal of Net Zero direct carbon emissions by 2035. While each step in our renewables journey will move us closer, the replacement of A.B. Brown with a lower-carbon solution will put us significantly closer to reaching that goal.

As many may have read recently, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), our region’s electric grid operator, has announced the critical need for controllable, dispatchable resources to ensure reliability as more renewables are added to the system. As utilities around the country retire their coal generation and adjust their generation portfolios with renewables, natural gas plants must be available to provide adequate capacity when renewable facilities are not at peak generating levels. The 460 MW natural gas facility is sized appropriately to reliably support the anticipated electric generation needed upon the retirement of A.B. Brown units 1 and 2 in late 2023.

In the IURC’s order approving the construction of the natural gas combustion turbines (CTs), they recognize this need, stating “MISO, the operator of the electric grid in which CEI South is a participant, has indicated a system-wide need for controllable resources such as the CTs to ensure system reliability as more intermittent resources are added to the system.”

While we are eager to move forward, we acknowledge that as a result of these investments to our generation portfolio, there will be an impact to our customers. And we recognize the financial difficulties many continue to experience during this time of economic uncertainty, which have included the significant increase of fuel costs.

I want to reiterate that significant investments are necessary to continue to deliver reliable electricity to our region. Our plan will save customers more than $320 million over a 20-year period when compared to current generation methods.

Although the recovery of the investments associated with the CTs will be requested through a future electric rate review, when combining the savings to be realized through securitization and other bill reductions associated with the added renewable investments, the average residential customer is estimated to see a bill impact of less than $10 per month for the total generation transition. This will be well below the amount previously reported.

As the IURC’s order stated, “The flexible and controllable nature of the gas CTs will support the intermittent nature of the renewable generation in the Preferred Portfolio to ensure system reliability. We believe that this step of implementing the Preferred Portfolio, moving forward on the two CTs, is the best economic decision for CEI South’s customers.”

As we transition to a cleaner energy future, we believe this to be our best path forward – one where we lead with renewables and complement those renewables with natural gas generation. This balanced and flexible energy mix will promote the growth and vitality of our region and best serve our 150,000 customers in Southwest Indiana for decades to come.

Steve Greenley is Senior Vice President, Generation Development for CenterPoint Energy.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Op-ed: CenterPoint plan a step toward cleaner energy future in Southwestern Indiana