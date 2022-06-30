ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs soccer breaks record with camp turnout

 3 days ago
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats soccer program held their annual summer camp this week. The camp has seen larger and larger numbers in each of the last few years, with them once again seeing their highest turnout to date. “We had a record of 120 last year...

Obituary for Melvin Jerome Jackson Sr.

Melvin Jerome Jackson Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler Texas. Officer Jackson was born on June 29th, 1973, in Greenville, Texas to the parentage of Melvin Smith Sr and Cheryl Ann Jackson. He was a graduate of Greenville High School in1991. Although he worked for other companies, Melvin found his true passion when employed at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department as a Correctional Officer. While employed at HCSO his determination and work ethic earned him several opportunities for advancement. He worked his way through the ranks becoming a Sergeant and eventually a training officer. One of Melvin’s proudest moments was in 2016, when he graduated from the East Texas Police Academy sponsored by Northeast Texas Community College, Mt. Pleasant, Texas. On that day he achieved the goal of becoming a Police Officer. Shortly thereafter he left the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and went to work for Franklin County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy, where served for three years.
Strategies for feed supplementation of cattle with Mario Villarino

Recently, during a livestock show in Sulphur Springs, I visited with somebody in the audience related to the show. As I was trying to explain the process, he recognized the complexity of agriculture today. He later on made me the comment of how difficult is for somebody like him to understand agriculture sometimes. He then suggested for me to write about agricultural principles to the general public without an agricultural background. To many, agriculture comes as a second nature. Just like any other professional, we talk and learn about details related to the challenges we encounter. I am aware that as an educator, these ‘concerns” might not be shared with everybody and that those at starting points of their agricultural development can get lost. Soon after the show, I received a phone call related to feeding of cattle. As I was preparing to call him back, I recognize how complex just this could be (feeding cattle) and how many scenarios and circumstances can influence the proper way to feed cattle. Today, I am sharing with you STRATEGIES FOR FEED SUPPLEMENTATION OF CATTLE with you. There are several reasons for me to address this topic with you today: a) although in better situation than other parts of Texas, Hopkins County is suffering drought, which compromises forage quantity and quality and b) because of other regions of Texas where grains are produced are also also under drought conditions, the ingredients (also known as feedstuffs) normally used to feed cattle might or not be available to feed cattle this time around.
Obituary for Wes Fry

Visitation for Wes Fry, age 90 of Quitman, TX will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Military Honors will be held during the visitation at 10:30 A.M. Mr. Fry passed away on June 30, 2022 at Caraday of Quitman. Wes...
Obituary for Eric Wayne Hyatt

Eric Wayne Hyatt age 52, of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on June 27, 2022 at his residence. Eric was born on June 26, 1970 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Raymond and Barbara (Marshall) Hyatt. He married Jenifer Fulfer on July 9, 2014 in Sulphur Springs, TX. Eric worked as a maintenance operator at Clayton Homes, as well as starting from an early age, working on a plumbing truck alongside his mother and father. He loved fishing, Bigfoot hunting, cooking, grilling, watching old Westerns, and spending time with loved ones.
Guilty Pleasures

I used to hear or read where a lot of people I know were off to some exotic island or Hawaii. In earlier times I lived overseas and enjoyed traveling. I’ve visited and lived among castles, Swiss chalets, pyramids, the Jordan River, French towers, and done the hula in Honolulu. Glad I got to do all that. I wonder what people are doing in these crazy pandemic and financial times to get in their travel fix and have something to share on social media.
NETBIO to hold sale Friday, July 15

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) has already closed the consignment book on its next sale scheduled for Friday, July 15 with 6,400 head of pre-conditioned cattle signed up for the sale. NETBIO producers who have cattle ready for the market and missed the July sale are encouraged to...
Obituary for Bobby Gene Smith

Funeral services for Bobby Gene Smith, age 84, of Sulphur Springs formerly of Haynesville, La., will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Murray-Orowsky Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs, visitation will start 1 hour prior to the service at 1:00 pm. Bro. Michael Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Conner Cemetery in Dike. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at home.
Obituary for Robert Wade Jenkins

Mr. Robert Wade Jenkins, age 74, of Yantis, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Robert was born on October 31, 1947, in Sulphur Springs to the late Charlie and Eula (Hanson) Jenkins. He graduated high school, and started college, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he honorably served in Korea, during the Vietnam War. Robert completed his service, returned home and began a 38-year career as a machine operator for Winzen Film in Sulphur Springs. In 1974 he married his beloved wife, the former Cindy Newman. Robert had a never-ending appetite for knowledge and know-how, he was constantly learning, and trying new things. One of his favorite hobbies was classic cars, he could tell the car just by the headlights. He loved movies from an early age, as well as music, especially classic rock, and family history and genealogy. Robert a was a kind, soft spoken, hardworking family man, who loved and cherished his family over all-else.
Dairy Festival Pageant 2022

Read more about the contestsants: https://frontporchnewstexas.com/2022/06/07/meet-the-contestants-for-dairy-festival-queen-2022/.
