Sulphur Springs soccer breaks record with camp turnout

Recently, during a livestock show in Sulphur Springs, I visited with somebody in the audience related to the show. As I was trying to explain the process, he recognized the complexity of agriculture today. He later on made me the comment of how difficult is for somebody like him to understand agriculture sometimes. He then suggested for me to write about agricultural principles to the general public without an agricultural background. To many, agriculture comes as a second nature. Just like any other professional, we talk and learn about details related to the challenges we encounter. I am aware that as an educator, these ‘concerns” might not be shared with everybody and that those at starting points of their agricultural development can get lost. Soon after the show, I received a phone call related to feeding of cattle. As I was preparing to call him back, I recognize how complex just this could be (feeding cattle) and how many scenarios and circumstances can influence the proper way to feed cattle. Today, I am sharing with you STRATEGIES FOR FEED SUPPLEMENTATION OF CATTLE with you. There are several reasons for me to address this topic with you today: a) although in better situation than other parts of Texas, Hopkins County is suffering drought, which compromises forage quantity and quality and b) because of other regions of Texas where grains are produced are also also under drought conditions, the ingredients (also known as feedstuffs) normally used to feed cattle might or not be available to feed cattle this time around.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO