Watch Amari Cooper hilariously tries to rank Alabama’s best receivers of all time; He couldn’t

Jaylon Braxton, a senior four-star cornerback from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, committed to Michigan State on June 14, only to rescind his commitment to the Spartans. "I just wanted to make sure I’m making the right choice. I rushed into committing," Braxton told SpartanTailgate. "I was originally going to do that on July 9th, so that’s what I’m going to do now. Michigan State is still a top choice for me. So I’m just going to be comparing the notes my family and I took from each visit to make sure I pick the school that fits best for me. If I could go back, I wish I would have just stuck to what I said I was going to do and commit on the 9th. I was pressured, so I just committed."

