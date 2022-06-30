ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Amari Cooper hilariously tries to rank Alabama’s best receivers of all time; He couldn’t

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
On the surface, it doesn’t sound like a tough task, but Amari Cooper just couldn’t do it. The Cleveland receiver, who played his college ball at Alabama, was recently asked to rank the top 5 top receivers in Crimson Tide...

