SAN FRANCISCO -- The path to Camilo Doval continues to be a work in progress for the Giants. With a fully fresh bullpen after Monday's off day, manager Gabe Kapler mixed it up a bit, turning to John Brebbia with a three-run lead in the seventh and then Dominic Leone with a two-run lead in the eighth on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers. The two veterans have been Kapler's two most reliable right-handed relievers other than Doval, but both stumbled. Brebbia gave up a run and Leone did too before loading the bases, which led to Doval recording his first four-out save of the season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO