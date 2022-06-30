ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men indicted in Phoenix police shooting that left detective injured

Two men have been indicted by a Maricopa County Grand Jury over the shooting of a Phoenix police detective earlier this month.

22-year-old Aaron Ware and 22-year-old Ahmani Gordon were arrested on June 14 after a Phoenix detective was shot multiple times near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

Each has been indicted on three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm at a structure.

“It is a miracle that the Phoenix Police Officer injured in this event survived this surprise attack by two violent individuals. All too often police officers leave their homes in service of their community and do not return. We are grateful this officer will return home,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “As our partners in the criminal justice system we support law enforcement and will hold violent offenders accountable. Attacks on police officers and other members of our community will not go unanswered.”

According to police, the detective was in an unmarked vehicle conducting a follow-up investigation on a weapons crime at the time of the shooting.

Police say the detective shot has been with the department for 19 years. Her name and current condition haven't been released.

