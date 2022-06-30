'Hamilton' tour coming to Eugene's Hult Center: Single tickets available through presale

Single tickets for "Hamilton" showing at the Hult Center in September will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Eugene-area theater-goers eager to get their hands on those coveted "Hamilton" tickets were given a head start when a presale began Thursday morning. Access the presale by using promo code "SISTERS." The pre-sale will end Tuesday, July 5.

"Hamilton" will take the Hult Center's stage for two weeks from Sept. 13-25.

"Hamilton," won 11 Tony Awards its debut year in 2016 including Best Musical. Its score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to showcase the story of "America then, told by America now."

The musical explores the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton with book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. The show is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hult Center and BroadwayInEugene.com are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2022-2023 season. The Hult Center Ticket Office is also open for in-person buying. Phones will open at noon and can be reached at 541-682-5000.

Prices range from $49–$169 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. More information about the discounted tickets will be announced closer to the performance.

There is a maximum limit of buying eight tickets per account for the engagement. Those interested in group sales of more than 10 tickets can contact groups@atguild.org.

