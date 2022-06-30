ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooner, WI

One week to go till start of Spooner Rodeo

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown is on for the 68th annual Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo. It's just one week away!. On Thursday, the 2022 Spooner Rodeo Queen, Baylee Brown, and Spooner Rodeo Princess, Gloria Stumph,...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

1049 The Edge

Lumberjack World Championships Is In Hayward, WI

Wisconsin is one of many Midwest states that is known for its sparsity between towns and beautiful outdoors. Though Wisconsin is mainly known for their love and appreciation of cheese, the small town of Hayward, WI has been putting on the Lumberjack World Championships since 1960. This International competition invites professional lumberjacks and lumberjills (female lumberjack) to compete in a series of tasks over a three-day period, with one competition being wilder than the next.
HAYWARD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

4 churches vandalized in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic churches in the city of Chippewa Falls. Sergeant Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says Holy Ghost, Notre Dame and St. Charles churches were vandalized. He says the incidents are believed to be related and happened within the last couple of days.
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin deputy shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

DANBURY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a sheriff's deputy shot a man Saturday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers.The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in Danbury, which is roughly 60 miles south of Duluth along the St. Croix River.Officers were called to the Fishbowl Bar on a report of a man threatening to use a gun. When officers arrived, the man was holding a gun, and officers tried to talk to him. The man began walking toward his home and into the woods. At some point, the man pointed the gun at two deputies and a tribal police officer, the sheriff's office said. One of the deputies shot him. A medical helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital. No details were given on his condition. The deputy who fired the gun was placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting. The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office. 
DANBURY, WI
drydenwire.com

Shell Lake Man Sentenced On Charges From Marijuana Grow Bust

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Nathan Camp, of Shell Lake, WI, on charges stemming from a 2020 marijuana grow bust. Nathan Camp was charged following his arrest in November 2020 when Washburn County Sheriff’s Office Investigators uncovered a marijuana grow operation. On November 6, 2020, Washburn County...
SHELL LAKE, WI

