Of all the hairstyles we know and love, a classic ponytail is the one most synonymous with comfort and simplicity — but it doesn't have to be boring. You can always take it up a notch with one of these easy ideas from celebrities like Constance Wu, Issa Rae and Beyoncé (to name a few) for the perfect summer hairstyle. No matter your hair type or curl pattern, there's a ponytail out there for you and whatever event you're wearing it to. Within just a few minutes, you'll have the perfect updo of your dreams with these celebrity-inspired ponytail hairstyles.

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO