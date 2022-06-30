Ike's Love & Sandwiches sets up shop in Peoria

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has opened a new location in Peoria, 7635 W. Bell Rd., Suite 2020A.

And to celebrate, there will be a grand opening July 22, hosted by founder Ike Shehadeh offering free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when the restaurant opens at 10 a.m. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

The Peoria location will have two sandwiches that are exclusive to the store — the “Change of Pace” made with fried chicken, bacon, Ike’s Peoria BBQ sauce and Swiss cheese, as well as “Newtonards,” a vegetarian version of the “Change of Pace” with vegan fried chicken, purple slaw, Ike’s Peoria BBQ sauce and American cheese.

The restaurant offers many combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Each new location includes exclusive sandwiches, menus and murals that are connected to the city and community.

Ike’s also has locations in California, Nevada, Texas and Colorado, Ike’s with expansion plans inching closer to 100 locations.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches team sat down with Peoria Independent and shared a little more about their abundant love for sandwiches.

When did you start the business?

Ike’s Sandwiches opened on Halloween in 2013 in San Francisco, California and now has grown to over 80 locations.

Where did the idea come from?

Our founder, Ike – loves feeding people and loves making sandwiches.

What is the nature of your business?

Amazing world-famous sandwiches with a secret “dirty sauce” found no where else on the planet.

Why was it important to have a location in Peor ia?

We love Arizona as much as it loves Ike’s! The success of Ike’s in the Valley drove our expansion.

What is unique about your business?

One-of-a-kind sandwiches.

How did your business adjust to the pandemic? How have you changed your business model?

We focused on take out and digital ordering. Checkout our Ike’s app in the app store!

What are your plans for the future?

We have over 20 locations planned for Arizona.