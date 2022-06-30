ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUPATALK: Individuals are what have made the Winget a collective joy

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
Thirteen different men have called the White House home since the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament was born in 1959.

To most Americans, Vietnam was just a spot on the map, if they thought of Vietnam at all.

It would be three years before the “Beverly Hillbillies” gushed across television screens, more than a year before “The Andy Griffin Show” made its tube debut and 18 years prior to the inaugural story about the alternate universe of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, R2-DR and friends.

Ronald Reagan was known only as an actor, there was no Beatles band, the original Twin Towers wouldn’t be completed for another 11 years, Bob Stoops hadn’t been born, Hulk Hogan was only six years old, the top song of the year was “The Battle of New Orleans”, and the average baseball salary was $16,997.

In other words, it was a long, long time ago when 12 teams gathered in 1959 at Bartlesville Municipal Field to play in a new July Fourth baseball tourney.

The world as it was back then is virtually unrecognizable now due to the tremendous seismic changes and trends that owned the spotlight for a while only to be replaced by other trends.

The Glen Winget tourney is one of the few things from 1959 that has survived basically unaltered by the blitz of time.

If the Winget has one persistent aspect greater than any other it is the grace of tradition.

The players back in 1959 are now around 80 years old in 2022.

But, they are still brothers — in terms of a baseball family — with the athletes that will compete this weekend.

To try to summarize the Winget’s impact the past 62 years is like parents trying to explain in depth the essence of each of their children.

So many incredible individuals left an indelible mark on the program, including radio play-by-play announcer Bill Mingle, the first parents committee chairman Marvin Johnson, former Indians managers Al Solenberger, Tug Baughn and others, program title sponsor Bill Doenges, the cadre of volunteers in the pressbox, the concession stand and cleanup crew and so many, many other unique individuals and groups.

I first arrived in Bartlesville in 1996, so I don’t have a good knowledge of those who made a tremendous impact before my arrival, even some I’ve referred to above.

Two familiar faces to me — who are an integral part of the Winget and Bartlesville American legion tradition — and no longer with us are Belva Hively and Gene Stapleton.

Belva volunteered as a live organist for more than 30 years at the Winget tourney. The Indian players helped set up her organ, in the early years toward the front of the grandstands, then up in the higher part and finally in one of the pressbox booths.

It’s difficult to describe how Belva’s music set such a lively, nostalgic and fun tone for the games. Her repertoire was incredible. She had a special fondness for patriotic songs, but also piped out pop music, old tune classics and other offerings from her eclectic songbook.

Climbing those stairs became an agonizing chore her past few years of playing, especially after she suffered major medical challenges.

But, with the physical help of loved ones, she still showed up and still delighted the crowd, many of whom were out-of-towners who looked forward every year to attending the Winget and hearing Belva play.

She’s been gone about a dozen years now — but her sweet sounds still vibrate in the hearts of many of us who remember.

Gene Stapleton was, without a doubt, the number one Indians’ fan.

I don’t know how many years he attended every home game. I don’t remember if he had a son or grandson that played. But, he treated all the Indian players as his boys, yelling out gentle — but spirited — encouragement with his raspy bass voice.

I don’t know if a human being has ever been blessed with a better smile than Gene’s. He had plenty of practice using it with his gregarious greetings to friends — of which he had a multitude — at the ballpark, including athletes and coaches.

For his last several years, Gene sat at the very front of the stadium, just behind the net and just behind home plate.

Gene also passed away around 12 years ago.

Belva and Gene are part of the parade of Winget tradition. They made the program better by their presence and support.

Perhaps there is no greater honor for a life than to make a corner of the world a finer and nicer place for others.

(Note: The E-E ran in Tuesday and Wednesday’s issues the entire Winget weekend schedule. The Doenges Ford Indians are set to play at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)

