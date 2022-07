Hello again, friends and readers. It has been a while since you have heard from me with the news on the small business front. If you are following other news, you will know that Newberry County has seen some new faces in recent months. Some are nationally known chain businesses, like Harbor Freight, Firehouse Subs, the new Huddle House, and other recent additions that residents have clamored for.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO