Columbia, SC

Fort Jackson is bringing back its firework celebration July 2

Columbia Star
 3 days ago

Fort Jackson’s friends and neighbors are invited to share, once again, in the evening’s festivities. “You asked for it and we have answered,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis. “For the first time in years, we invite everybody to celebrate Independence Day with...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

abccolumbia.com

Fourth of July Parade in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a kid’s Fourth of July parade in Camden today. Kids are invited to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their bicycles, scooters and wagons, and wearing their red, white and blue for the sixth annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade. It...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

LIST: Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations around Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News is wishing everyone a safe Fourth of July weekend. Here are some firework shows and celebrations in the Midlands:. Fireworks on Lake Murray at Dreher Island. Begins around 9:15 pm Saturday. 2022 Harper Street Bike Parade. Line up at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend. However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
Ledger Independent

Orangeburg Community Choir holds July concert

The Orangeburg Community Choir under the direction of Mrs. Garnet Trimble, and pianist Vieda Stitt will be having a concert on July 17, at the Orangeburg United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. The program will feature “An American Tribute to Our Flag”. A special tribute to the armed services past...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Holly Hill church to host food giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you or someone you know is in need, the Greater Unity African Methodist Episcopal Church is hosting a food giveaway. The giveaway is being held Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 744 Coach Road...
HOLLY HILL, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Shealy sworn in as fire chief

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially has a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23. “Today is an important day in the history of the City of Newberry and the Newberry Fire Department. With this occasion, I re-read some of the proud history of the Newberry Fire Department. Before there was a fire department, in the late 1860s and early 1870s, there were a series of fires in Newberry that caused much damage. Most buildings were made of wood and were consumed quickly by fire. In response, the Newberry Fire Department was formed in 1873,” said Mayor Foster Senn during his opening remarks. “That means next year, 2023, is the 150th birthday of the fire department, and Chief Shealy already has some plans in mind to celebrate the anniversary.”
NEWBERRY, SC
live5news.com

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
ELGIN, SC
kool1027.com

HABITAT RESTORE GRAND OPENING

The Habitat ReStore has moved to a new location on Jefferson Davis highway in Camden. They are now located in the old Fellers Furniture building located at 16 E. DeKalb St. They will hold their grand opening on Wednesday, July 6th from 10 am – 5 pm.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

How Elgin is responding amid ongoing earthquake swarm

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands is shaken up after experiencing its most powerful earthquake in more than eight years on Wednesday. In the last week, Kershaw County has been at the center of several earthquakes as part of what scientists are calling an ongoing swarm that began after Christmas.
ELGIN, SC
wfxl.com

South Carolina councilman arrested for threatening mayor, authorities say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A councilman in a South Carolina town has been arrested for allegedly harassing and threatening the mayor of Mayesville "with loud profanity," according to authorities. The Sumter County Sheriff's Department said Terrance Reginald Wilson was arrested Friday. Police said he was charged with threatening...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

3 lanes clear on I-77 following southbound crash outside of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash on I-77 that initially led to all southbound lanes being shut down has partially been cleared. Cameras showed at least one vehicle in the median and an ambulance, at one point, left the scene. The crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fashion Week top model winner heading to New York City

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Columbia Fashion Week top model winner Jah "Jiffy" Johnson is set to represent South Carolina on a bigger stage. After winning the top model competition in Columbia, she is now preparing for a special tour in the Big Apple. She stopped by Good Day Columbia to...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Notice of Unclaimed Vehicles/Public Sale

SALE The following vehicles are subject to towing, repair and/or storage liens; are declared to be abandoned pursuant to Section 56-5- 5810, 56-5-5635 and/or 29- 15-10 SC Law as Amended; and are in the custody of ZnH Towing LLC 3905 W. Beltline Blvd Cola., SC 29204 2009 Mazda 3 SD, Vin: JM1BK32f29121657 Latonya Kirkley, 803 Green Springs Dr. Cola., SC 29223 Latinos Used Cars 64403 Two Notch Rd STE A Cola., SC 29223 2006 GMC Envoy XL Vin:1GKET16S666113151 , Brittany June Angel OR Christopher Michael Angel, 3137 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 29053 ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, PO BOX 278 Wilmington,OH 45177 2003 Ford Escape, Vin: 1FMYU93123KE19648, Venus Williams, 1376 Juniper Springs Rd Gilbert, SC 29054 The owner/lienholder may reclaim vehicle within fifteen (15) days of this notice by paying to the custodian of the vehicle all charges authorized by law. Additional storage and/or processing costs may be added after the date of this notice. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided may be deemed a waiver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sale of the vehicle at public auction. Public sale will take place at the business of the custodian of the vehicle at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month following the expiration of 30 days from the date of this notice.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Mayesville city councilman arrested after threatening mayor

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A city councilman for the town of Mayesville has been arrested after threatening the city’s mayor. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson has been charged with threatening the life of a public official, and third-degree assault and battery. Wilson...
MAYESVILLE, SC

