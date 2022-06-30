Search underway for missing jet skier at Lake Mead

Officials are searching for an adult female jet skier at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Interagency Communication Center received an emergency call reporting two people who fell off a jet ski near Lake Mead’s Boulder Islands.

One individual, a male, has been found while the second individual, a female, has not been seen since going into the water. Neither were wearing life jackets.

National Park Service rangers and Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue teams responded to the scene and are searching the area.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.