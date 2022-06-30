ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Search underway for missing jet skier at Lake Mead

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y0ur_0gRB0zQD00

Officials are searching for an adult female jet skier at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Interagency Communication Center received an emergency call reporting two people who fell off a jet ski near Lake Mead’s Boulder Islands.

One individual, a male, has been found while the second individual, a female, has not been seen since going into the water. Neither were wearing life jackets.

National Park Service rangers and Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue teams responded to the scene and are searching the area.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

22-year-old woman missing after falling off jet ski in Lake Mead

A 22-year-old woman is missing after she and a man fell off a jet ski in Lake Mead this week, parks officials said. About 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the National Park Service was alerted that two people had fallen into the lake near Boulder Islands. Neither was wearing a life jacket,...
ACCIDENTS
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after plane crash near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a plane crash reported outside Boulder City. The crash happened around 8:53 a.m. July 3 near U.S. 95 and Spring Canyon Road, south of Boulder City, according to Boulder City Fire Department. BCFD said they received a 911 call around that time of a downed aircraft.
BOULDER CITY, NV
8newsnow.com

Fire burns through storage unit in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson Fire Department responded to a large fire at a storage unit early Saturday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. to a large fire that broke out near Sunset and Boulder Highway. The condition of the fire was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Ski#Rescue Team#Skier#Accident#National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Clark County Fire says illegal fireworks becoming bigger problem

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The big, illegal fireworks launching across Clark County are becoming a bigger problem, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Over the past three years, data showed a tenfold increase in fires whose origins can be directly traced to an illegal firework ignition. There have been up to 30 fires caused by illegal fireworks in that time period.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
People

World War II-Era Boat Exposed at Lake Mead as Water Levels Decline

A World War II-era boat was spotted more than halfway out of the water at Nevada's Lake Mead this week as the lake's water levels continue to decline. The Higgins landing craft — which was previously 185 feet below the lake's surface — is located less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemenway Harbor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Associated Press and KLAS.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

How to report illegal fireworks

Despite the ban, every year there are thousands of complaints about illegal fireworks in Clark County. Due to the high volume of complaints, Clark County launched a website in 2018 where complaints can be made to the police without tying up the 911 emergency line.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy