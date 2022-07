Trev Alberts’ family left for vacation without him. There was too much he had to do. Less than 24 hours after the Big Ten announced the landmark additions of UCLA and USC — effective for the 2024-25 school year — the Nebraska athletic director was en route to joining his crew Friday for the holiday weekend. Though he’s not exactly expecting a carefree few days.

