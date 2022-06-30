Tampa Bay Lightning announce preseason schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced their schedule for the 2022 preseason.

The Bolts will kick off their preseason games on September 27 with a bout against the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC arena in Raleigh. The team will then travel back to Tampa on September 28 for their first home game, also against the Hurricanes.

The Lightning will close out the preseason with a 2022 Playoffs rematch against the Florida Panthers at home. The Bolts swept the Panthers 4-games-to-zero to advance to their third consecutive conference final.

Here is the team’s full preseason schedule:

Tuesday, September 27 – Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28 – Lightning vs. Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 29 – Lightning vs. Predators | 7 p.m.

Friday, September 30 – Lightning at Predators | 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 6 – Lightning at Panthers | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 8 – Lightning vs. Panthers | 4 p.m.

