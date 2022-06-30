ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City Schools and HPD announce July school supply drive

By Samson Tamijani
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville students might be enjoying summer break but district leaders and safety officers are asking for your help heading into July.

Huntsville City Schools announced Wednesday it’s partnering with Huntsville Police Department and its school resource officers to host another edition of its Back to School Supply Drive, happening from Friday, July 1 until Friday, July 29.

Anyone can drop off classroom or studying materials at the following four HPD buildings, plus Huntsville City Hall.

  • Public Safety Complex: 815 Wheeler Ave., Huntsville
  • North Precinct: 4014 N. Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville
  • South Precinct: 7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville
  • West Precinct: 2110 Clinton Ave., Huntsville
  • City Hall: 308 Fountain Circle, Huntsville

HPD South Precinct Captain Jerry King said students and teachers of all grade levels can be helped in a big way.

“We’re just reaching out to the community to help us and help alleviate the burden, and help make these kids successful throughout the school year,” King said.

For more information, contact Sgt. Rosalind White, Public Information Officer, hpdmedia@huntsvilleal.gov or HCS Director of Public Development Elizabeth Fleming, Elizabeth.Fleming@hsv-k12.org

