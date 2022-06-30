UWF earns top spot in Board of Governors’ Metric 1 that measures success of graduates one year after graduation

TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 71,000 new COVID-19 cases in each of the past five weeks, a report released Friday by the state Department of Health shows. It has exceeded 73,000 reported cases in each of the past four weeks — including totaling 74,481 cases during the week that started June 24 and ended Thursday. The state has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. For example, the Department of Health reported 26,533 cases during the week that started April 22. But the total has exceeded 60,000 cases every week since the week that started May 13. It had 71,704 cases during the week that started May 27; 74,389 cases during the week that started June 3; 74,299 cases during the week that started June 10; and 73,780 cases during the week that started June 17, according to the report. Also, the Department of Health data showed that, as of Thursday, a reported 75,891 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.

