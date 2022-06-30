ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

UWF earns top spot in Board of Governors’ Metric 1 that measures success of graduates one year after graduation

uwf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of West Florida is No. 1 in the Florida State University System for Metric 1 of the Florida Board of Governors’ 2021-22 performance-based funding model. More than 72% of UWF bachelor’s graduates are employed or furthering their education one year after graduation. This is the third consecutive year UWF...

news.uwf.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida students score big in 2022 statewide assessment, achievement gap narrows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida narrows student achievement gaps in new statewide assessment results. Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced the 2022 statewide assessment results for mathematics and English language arts (ELA), which show African American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all mathematics and ELA metrics.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Toby Hazlewood

“Freedom Is Under Attack” in Florida According to TV Adverts Run by California’s Governor Newsom

TV advert accuses Republicans of constraining freedoms in Florida. It emerged last week that California's Governor Gavin Newsom had paid around $105,000 to secure some TV advertising slots in Florida on July 4. The purpose of the adverts was initially unclear and it was speculated that Governor Newsom may have wanted to score political points of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or perhaps to lure back Californians who have moved from there to California in recent years.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 cases last week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 71,000 new COVID-19 cases in each of the past five weeks, a report released Friday by the state Department of Health shows. It has exceeded 73,000 reported cases in each of the past four weeks — including totaling 74,481 cases during the week that started June 24 and ended Thursday. The state has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. For example, the Department of Health reported 26,533 cases during the week that started April 22. But the total has exceeded 60,000 cases every week since the week that started May 13. It had 71,704 cases during the week that started May 27; 74,389 cases during the week that started June 3; 74,299 cases during the week that started June 10; and 73,780 cases during the week that started June 17, according to the report. Also, the Department of Health data showed that, as of Thursday, a reported 75,891 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#University President#College#Stem#Uwf Provost
850wftl.com

A look at some of the 140+ new Florida laws

TALLAHASSEE- A busy legislative session culminated in the signing of 146 bills into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Parental Rights in Education HB 1557– A bill prohibiting discussions of about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-3 or “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
FLORIDA STATE
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
mypcblife.com

Library Card Provides Free State Park Admission

With a Northwest Regional Library System library card, you can check out a Real Florida Reader Day Pass that provides free park admission to Florida’s state parks. If you don’t have a library card, visit your local library to get one. The library card and park pass are free! The Real Florida Reader Day Pass has a 5-day check out period, one checkout per library card. Each Northwest Regional Library System location has park passes. If all are checked out, place a hold by calling your library location. Passes will need to be checked out and returned from the same library location.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida says Ben & Jerry's change 'step in right direction'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit purchases six buildings to house homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More housing is on the way for Northwest Florida's homeless. ReEntry Alliance Pensacola is a non-profit group that helps homeless people find housing. Friday they announced they purchased a site with six buildings. Executive director of ReEntry Alliance Pensacola Vinnie Whibbs showed Channel 3 around the old...
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 7-3-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. PIER WILL CLOSE EARLY ON MONDAY , JULY 4 AT 7 PM FOR FIREWORKS SHOW AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy