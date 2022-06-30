ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, AL

Pigeon travels 4,000 miles to Monroe County, Ala.

By Summer Poole
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kn8pI_0gRAzbPu00

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A pigeon appears to have traveled some 4,000 miles from its home in England all the way to Monroe County, Ala. Workers from the Monroe County Alabama Animal Shelter (MCAAS) helped capture the traveling bird and reconnect it to its very grateful owner, according to a Facebook post from the shelter .

On Wednesday, a man contacted the MCAAS asking for help after a pigeon with a tracking band show up at his home. A shelter worker followed the man home and was able to safely catch the bird. Employees started tracking the bird as soon as it arrived at the shelter.

Florence hosts final Music In The Park of 2022

Using the tracking numbers on the pigeon’s band, employees discovered that the bird had traveled all the way from the northeast of England, which is roughly 4,000 miles away from where it ended up in Monroe County. Employees were then able to contact the pigeon’s owner.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06unzS_0gRAzbPu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aF5ir_0gRAzbPu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6sJ6_0gRAzbPu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTZ8W_0gRAzbPu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qe83n_0gRAzbPu00

Employees said they are working on a plan to get the bird back to its owner. They also took it by the Airport Animal Clinic to make sure it was okay. Other than the pigeon being underweight from traveling, it was healthy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

1930s pavilion engulfed in flames: Brewton Fire Department

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Fire Department responded to a call about a building on fire in the early morning Thursday, June 30. Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters within the BFD found a pavilion completely covered in flames at Sportsman Park in Brewton, Ala. According to the post via Brewton Reborn Facebook, the […]
BREWTON, AL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Santa Rosa County, FL, Confirms Two Cases of Strangles

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
alabamanews.net

Pine Hill City Councilman Charged with Menacing

A Pine Hill city councilman is facing a menacing charge — after allegedly pulling out a knife — during a heated council meeting. Brenda Blount of Pine Hill — says she and Councilman Donnie Calhoun began name calling and arguing back and forth — at the city council’s monthly meeting.
PINE HILL, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
County
Monroe County, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Monroe County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy