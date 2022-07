SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man will be spending the next four years in a Texas prison after he pleaded guilty for pretending to be a cop. According to court documents, on Jun. 29 at 10 a.m. Mitchell Glenn Allen, 60, pleaded guilty to impersonating a peace officer and assault that caused bodily injury to an elderly person. Allen was arrested for the charge on Apr. 5. On that day officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Twohig for the report of an assault. When they arrived, the officers learned that a man in his 80s had been assaulted by someone…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO