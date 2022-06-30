New man in charge: Hilary Hunt welcomes new bundle of joy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 Today has a new man in charge. Morning show news anchor Hilary Hunt welcomed a new bundle of joy last week. Her baby boy was born Tuesday, June 21.

Hilary said he is currently hanging out in the NICU, getting stronger everyday.

During the morning show, KARK 4 Today anchors Hunter Hoagland and DJ Williams congratulated Hilary on her newest addition to the family.

