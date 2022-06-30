ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

New man in charge: Hilary Hunt welcomes new bundle of joy

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5h3M_0gRAzUBh00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 Today has a new man in charge. Morning show news anchor Hilary Hunt welcomed a new bundle of joy last week. Her baby boy was born Tuesday, June 21.

Hilary said he is currently hanging out in the NICU, getting stronger everyday.

During the morning show, KARK 4 Today anchors Hunter Hoagland and DJ Williams congratulated Hilary on her newest addition to the family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
littlerocksoiree.com

Myranda Grulke is Building Character

Creating a cozy home, even if it's a temporary one, is an art form, and Myranda Grulke is holding the paintbrush. The woman behind the lens of Myranda Randle Photography grew up with a love of literal home-making, but it wasn't until she and her husband were in the market for their own place that they discovered a passion for breathing new life into old homes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

The Original ScoopDog is a sweet treat in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This summer we’re helping you beat the heat with cool treats and this week we’re discovering The Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock!. ScoopDog has been serving up frozen custard and hot dogs for 23 years. But this isn’t your average custard or hot dog. The custard is made fresh daily, in most cases hourly, using a simple, time-tested recipe. Cream and sugar. That’s it!
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
KARK 4 News

LRPD: One person critically hurt in Saturday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A shooting Saturday night near 12th and Booker Street has left one person with life-threatening injuries. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in determining who is responsible. The shot spotter system recorded gunfire at that location shortly after 7:00 p.m. Responding officers located a critically injured shooting victim in an […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Go Inside the July Issue of Soirée

Welcome home, readers. July is officially here, and with it comes our annual Home Issue filled with stunning spaces, timeless pieces and the locals who make it all come to life. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. Little Rock's Most Beautiful Homes 2022 // Midcentury charm, wish...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Man#Bundle Of Joy#Little Man#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
kfdi.com

Missing Towanda Man Found Safe in Arkansas

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph Hayes was found safe around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening near Benton, Arkansas following a citizen report. He was transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated, but will soon be reunited with his family. ____________________________________. The search continues for a missing...
TOWANDA, KS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy