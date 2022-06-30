ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

2nd visitor in three days gored by bison

By Rebecca Parsons
(WTAJ) – Another Yellowstone National Park visitor was gored by a bison, marking two in only three days, according to a release .

A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday, June 29. This incident follows the attack on Monday, June 27 where a 34-year-old man from Colorado, was gored.

The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bison to charge. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the encounter and was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

Video shows family attacked by bison on June 27

Yellowstone officials have reported that the incident is under investigation at this point. This is the third reported bison and visitor incident in 2022. The first occurred on May 30, the incident involved a woman who approached a bison at Black Sand Basin.

Yellowstone National Park is reminding travelers that bison are wild and unpredictable. Visitors should stay more than 25 yards away from them. Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting them.

You should stay at least 25-100 yards away from bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, coyotes, bears, wolves, etc… Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.

If an animal charges you, do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you. Bison can run three times faster than humans. So, extreme precaution around these animals should be taken.

For more information about the wildlife or the park, you can visit the Yellowstone National Park website here .

