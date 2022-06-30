ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Coroner ID's man who died from gunshot wound

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kern County coroner's office Thursday identified a man who died...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO reports child drowned in pool

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported a 3-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pool Saturday. Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Corazon Court around 4:50 p.m. regarding a report of a child who had fallen into a pool, according to KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lost Hills, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lompoc, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Violent Crime#The Berenda Mesa Canal
Noozhawk

1 Person Killed, Suspect in Custody After 2 Santa Maria Shootings

Two shootings occurred Saturday night in Santa Maria — one that left a man dead and a suspect in custody on murder charges. At 9:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments, along with an American Medical Response ambulance, were dispatched to the 200 block of East Main Street near Louie B’s bar.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: One arrested after truck crashes into home

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday, after receiving reports of a truck driving recklessly through a neighborhood. Officers arrested Jesse Prado, 24, after a BPD investigation revealed he was “spinning donuts at two different residential intersections,” near East 3rd and Clifton streets, around 1:55 p.m., “when he struck two homes, two vehicles, and a fence,” according to a BPD news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspected DUI crash injures 2, 1 with life-threatening injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men were injured in a suspected DUI crash early Friday morning on South H Street, leaving one with life-threatening injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At approximately 2:56 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of S. H Street and Belle Terrace for reports...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man hit, killed by train in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is dead after he was hit by a freight train on Saturday morning in the Central Valley. Hanford police officers responded to a call of a freight train versus a pedestrian just after 9:00 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, near the Amtrak train station.
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman stabbed in the neck, dog taken in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. – A woman says she was attacked and stabbed in the neck and her small brown dog was taken early Friday, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. of a woman screaming for help at Fairview Park. The victim says she was attacked by 4-6 people struck with a baseball bat, stabbed in the neck, and her dog was taken during the attack.
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy