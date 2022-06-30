Coroner ID's man who died from gunshot wound

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported a 3-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pool Saturday. Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Corazon Court around 4:50 p.m. regarding a report of a child who had fallen into a pool, according to KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly struck homes, parked vehicles and caused property damage Sunday in an east Bakersfield neighborhood, according to police. Bakersfield police were called to East 3rd Street and Clifton Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of an out of control […]
PASO ROBLES — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of a Paso Robles man killed in a tragic industrial accident on Thursday, June 30. The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday evening at the Paso Robles Truck Center on Monterey Road, just outside of Paso Robles.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a woman who passed away in her home in Alpaugh in Tulare County. 67-year-old Jeanne Martinko-Grizzle was discovered unresponsive in her home on the 4300 block of Road 50 by a neighbor on June 16th. Emergency...
Authorities have released the name and age of the man who was crushed under the weight of a vehicle and died near Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.
The post Authorities identify man fatally crushed in accident near Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two shootings occurred Saturday night in Santa Maria — one that left a man dead and a suspect in custody on murder charges. At 9:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments, along with an American Medical Response ambulance, were dispatched to the 200 block of East Main Street near Louie B’s bar.
Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday, after receiving reports of a truck driving recklessly through a neighborhood. Officers arrested Jesse Prado, 24, after a BPD investigation revealed he was “spinning donuts at two different residential intersections,” near East 3rd and Clifton streets, around 1:55 p.m., “when he struck two homes, two vehicles, and a fence,” according to a BPD news release.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men were injured in a suspected DUI crash early Friday morning on South H Street, leaving one with life-threatening injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At approximately 2:56 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of S. H Street and Belle Terrace for reports...
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is dead after he was hit by a freight train on Saturday morning in the Central Valley. Hanford police officers responded to a call of a freight train versus a pedestrian just after 9:00 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, near the Amtrak train station.
VISALIA, Calif. – A woman says she was attacked and stabbed in the neck and her small brown dog was taken early Friday, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. of a woman screaming for help at Fairview Park. The victim says she was attacked by 4-6 people struck with a baseball bat, stabbed in the neck, and her dog was taken during the attack.
Comments / 0