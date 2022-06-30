Charles G. Jones, 69, of Batavia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022, at Hospice Care Center of Cincinnati, Ohio. Born in Maysville on April 16, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles Lee and Nancy (Nannie) Jones. Also preceding him was the mother of his children Nina Jones. He is survived by his children Tahir Jones and Joel Jones of Atlanta, Georgia, and Malik Jones of North Carolina, his stepdaughter Kymonica Devine of New York, his loving sister Wanda L. Morton of Maysville, Kentucky, and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly. To prepare us for this difficult time, he left these comforting words to be shared with his loved ones: “The time for tears has passed, as I prepare for the next phase of my journey to join my parents, grandparents and friends in the celebration of my life. My children, Tahir, Charles (Malik), Joel, and other family members will all be there. So please bring your fondest and funniest memories and stories as we ring in this new chapter of my journey.” Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 4596 Bells Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45244. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Celebration of Life immediately following.