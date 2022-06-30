Robert Joseph Lambert, 82

Robert Joseph Lambert, a resident of Monroe Township in Clermont County, passed away on June 22, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born in Middletown, Ohio to Mary (Staples) and Leonard Lambert. Bob was the beloved husband of Ruth Lambert (nee Teague) for 30 years, loving father of Kent Teague (Tammy), Jim Reed (Anne), and Tammy Hartman (Dale Reynolds), devoted and cherished grandfather “Pa” of Rebecca Hartman (Greg Peters), Tara Earth, Tasha Goforth (Andy), Craig Teague (Melissa), Richard Teague and Ben Scarborough (Alex) and great-grandfather of Andrew, Riley, Charlotte, Landon and Gauge, dear brother of James Lambert, Edna Sue McCann, John Michael Lambert, Annechia Hickman, Josaphine Haddix, and the late Donald Lambert, Paul Lewis Lambert, Loraine Osterberger, William Lambert, Ida Mae Doughman, Patricia Imhoff, Loretta Lambert, Richard Lambert, Lawrence Lambert, and Lloyd Lambert. Bob was the former owner of the Sawmill restaurant and lounge. He was a longtime roofer and member of Local 42, a member of the MFMG motorcycle club, and an avid hunter. Bob was a man with a big, loving heart who adored his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was truly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends were invited to his visitation on Tuesday, June 28 from 5-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Monroe Presbyterian Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com