Franklin County, IL

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to ID person of interest in theft investigation

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are...

www.kfvs12.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates thefts and burglaries

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigated three theft and burglary complaints last week. The sheriff’s department was called Thursday to a building in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Patoka where nearly 900 electronic components were stolen. Most of the items were later recovered at a recycling business. The sheriff’s department is looking for a suspect.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died from her injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. According to a release from...
SIKESTON, MO
Magic 95.1

Victim identified in Marion shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A victim has been identified in a shooting in Marion. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Griffith Lane in Marion around 10:50 pm on Wednesday June 29th. 57-year-old Shawn Adams was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced...
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Person hit and killed by dump truck near Christopher

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night in Franklin County. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Old North Road near North City, Illinois. One male subject was reportedly hit by a dump truck on the roadway. They were later pronounced deceased at the scene. Additional...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
Franklin County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wjpf.com

Suspect charged with murder after Colp stabbing

COLP, Ill. (WJPF) – 57 year old Nathan Clark was arrested and charged with first degree murder after a stabbing in Colp. Police were called to the 300 block of South Johnson street at about 6:45am Thursday June 30th where they found a 30 year old male with stab wounds. The victim died from his injuries after being taken to an area hospital.
COLP, IL
KFVS12

Suspect charged with murder in Williamson Co. stabbing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection with a Williamson County stabbing. Nathan Clark, 57, from Colp, Ill., was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder. According to a release from Illinois State Police, officers found a man with stab wounds while...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

Man arrested for discharge of a firearm and threats in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale police officers responded to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street regarding an investigation of shots fired on June 26th. There were no injuries reported but there were reports of vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. During the course of the investigation 44...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim in Raccoon Lake released

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the drowning victim in Raccoon Lake and more information about the incidents leading up to the drowning. Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as 12-year-old Kaitlynn Rohrscheib of Centralia. Cannon says Rohrscheib and her thirteen-year-old brother walked from their...
MARION COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval woman arrested for alleged DUI following crash in rural Odin

A 29-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested for alleged driving under the influence following a two vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Red Stripe Road in rural Odin. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cassandra Deadmond rear-ended a car on the side of the road that had run out of gas. The driver, 20-year-old Elizabeth Mansell of Valentine Street in Odin, was still waiting in the vehicle waiting for gas to arrive.
ODIN, IL
wrul.com

Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants

The Carmi Police Department has arrested two Carmi women on White County warrants. On Thursday an officer with the CPD went to 412 Oak Street and arrested 35 Jennifer R Parkhurst on a warrant for Battery. The amount of the bond on the warrant was set at $250. Parkhurst paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two formally charged following separate altercations with Centralia Police

Two Centralia residents have been charged in Marion County Court in the aftermath of altercations that led to confrontations with police. 43-year-old Jera Alcorn of South Maple Street in Centralia has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, battery, and disorderly conduct. Alcorn is accused of refusing to break contact with a Centralia Police officer who had come to her home to investigate an early Thursday morning altercation with a neighbor. The battery count alleges she scratched the neighbor across the face. The disorderly conduct count is for allegedly yelling and aggressively approaching the neighbor to alarm and disturb him. Bond was set at $5,000. If Alcorn is released she was ordered to have no contact with the neighbor and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
CENTRALIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County Sheriff's Office searching for teen runaway

MARION, IL — The Willimason County Sheriff's Office announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jenessa Fonseca, who is reported as a missing person runaway juvenile. Fonseca is described as 5 feet two inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The department stated that she...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Williamson County late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired within a home in southern rural Williamson County on Wednesday June 29 about 10:50 p.m. When...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale man arrested in connection with shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting on June 26. Terrill A. Walker, 44, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal and terroristic threats. According to Carbondale police, they responded...
CARBONDALE, IL

