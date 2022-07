“DJ, personal question: Why is my father’s love conditional?”. They are playing the second event this week on the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, and the questions have followed in kind. To that point, here’s the opener from Wednesday’s press conference with Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer: “Is there anything that the Tour could have done to prevent you from joining LIV? Also, are you at all disappointed in some of the comments that have come from the Tour since this all started?” And here’s the first question from Tuesday’s presser with Pat Perez, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed: “Brooks, throughout this whole process, you were vocal in your support for the PGA Tour in the past. What changed?”

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO