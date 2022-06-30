ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox roster moves: Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck reinstated from restricted list

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
The Boston Red Sox have reinstated Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck from the restricted list. They were unable to play in Toronto because they are not vaccinated from COVID-19. The...

