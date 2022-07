The Lorain man arrested in the May 17 carjacking and murder of John Jarnagin was indicted on aggravated murder and eight additional counts, according to court filings. A Lorain County grand jury indicted Glenn Franklin Bragg, 45, of Lorain, on charges of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in documents filed June 30 at the Lorain Justice Center.

