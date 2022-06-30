ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

Second arrest made in Manville shooting, police say

 3 days ago

MANVILLE - A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the area of South Street and South Third Avenue.

Rasheedah Kearse, 28, of, South Bound Brook, has been charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree hindering. Kearse was arrested without incident in South Bound Brook.

Kearse is in Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Emmanuel Williams, 23, of Highland Park, was previously charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the incident.

No victim of the shooting has been located, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives from the Manville Police Department and detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation.

Local Sexual assault lawsuit against Manville police chief may go to federal court

At about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Manville Police officers were dispatched to the area of South Street and South Third Avenue in response to a 911 call for shots fired.

As a result of the investigation, Williams was identified as one of the individuals involved in the shooting, according to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Manville Police Department at 908-725-1900 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

