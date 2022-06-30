Daily Fuel Tracker 18

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — One of Carroll County's favorite festivals was back in full swing Saturday afternoon. The Wabash and Erie Canal Museum was able to kick off Canal Days in full swing after scaling back for the last two years due to the pandemic. "We were excited that...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A beautiful teddy bear dog finds herself at a local shelter when her owner passes away. Wendy the Shar-pei is doing better emotionally, and she's not giving up on finding her second chance. Editor's note: since the publication of this article, Wendy has been adopted.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Golf and Country Club is making preparations for their Independence Day fireworks display on July Fourth. The show is open to the public and tickets are still available. Tomorrow's show will feature a picnic, face painting, kids games, and more. "It's...
INDIANAPOLIS — A major portion of the North Split construction project is now complete. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the southbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass is now open to traffic. Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said the largest structure of the North Split project opened early Friday morning, with vehicles utilizing access as early […]
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a salon in Downtown Lafayette is not facing any charges. It happened just before noon Thursday. One of the stylists at Tonic Salon was at work when the pickup truck crashed into the building. She told...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed there is a house fire happening at 5371 W 700 S in Benton County as of 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Dispatch says tankers have been requested to the scene. News 18 will share updates as they become available.
MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
PLAINFIELD — Saturday at 1:43 p.m., Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to report of a vehicle fire. The incident was a result of a vehicle pursuit by Plainfield PD and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department. The call for police came in as a report of an intoxicated or impaired driver heading westbound on […]
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred before 9 p.m. Saturday at Columbian Park. Multiple rounds were fired near the park. There were no reported injuries. Sunday officers with the Lafayette Police Department arrested Heath G. Fletcher of Lafayette in relation to...
PLAINFIELD — Yesterday was an interesting day for a few officers from the Plainfield Police Department. Officer Brewster of Plainfield PD found a raccoon that trapped its head inside of a plastic bottle. Luckily for the little creature, Officer Brewster was able to remove the bottle so that it could go about its adventurous day.
INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners in a west side neighborhood are calling on the city to fix a dangerous hole growing into their street. “All they did was come out, put two cones up, and no one has been back since,” says Mike Campbell who lives near the hole, “Someone is going to get killed.” It’s forming […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a person in critical condition. The incident was one of several shootings around Indianapolis in about 90 minutes Wednesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Guion Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. Police said […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To carry a handgun in Indiana until Friday, people will need a carry license. Then, everything changes. “I’m praying for the officers, I really am,” said Ronald Covington, a pastor who organized a community meeting in Indianapolis to address crime in the city. One...
VAN BUREN TWP. — Police say a Fed-Ex delivery driver was reportedly run off the road by an oncoming vehicle this month. On June 19, Det. Paul Henderson with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Becks Grove Road after a caller advised dispatch that she was traveling westbound on Beck’s Grove Road when a vehicle came into her lane, causing the driver to swerve and run off the road.
Comments / 0