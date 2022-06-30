ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

By Lon Lucas
WLFI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

WLFI.com

Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
WLFI.com

Canal Days returns in full swing

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — One of Carroll County's favorite festivals was back in full swing Saturday afternoon. The Wabash and Erie Canal Museum was able to kick off Canal Days in full swing after scaling back for the last two years due to the pandemic. "We were excited that...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Shar-pei loses owner, looking for a second chance

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A beautiful teddy bear dog finds herself at a local shelter when her owner passes away. Wendy the Shar-pei is doing better emotionally, and she's not giving up on finding her second chance. Editor's note: since the publication of this article, Wendy has been adopted.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette Golf and Country Club gears up for fireworks display

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Golf and Country Club is making preparations for their Independence Day fireworks display on July Fourth. The show is open to the public and tickets are still available. Tomorrow's show will feature a picnic, face painting, kids games, and more. "It's...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

North Split project: Flyover bridge to I-70 now open

INDIANAPOLIS — A major portion of the North Split construction project is now complete. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the southbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass is now open to traffic. Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said the largest structure of the North Split project opened early Friday morning, with vehicles utilizing access as early […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Driver crashes into Downtown Lafayette salon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a salon in Downtown Lafayette is not facing any charges. It happened just before noon Thursday. One of the stylists at Tonic Salon was at work when the pickup truck crashed into the building. She told...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff sends reminder to protesters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: house fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed there is a house fire happening at 5371 W 700 S in Benton County as of 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Dispatch says tankers have been requested to the scene. News 18 will share updates as they become available.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Plainfield PD pursuit leads to fatal crash, car up in flames

PLAINFIELD — Saturday at 1:43 p.m., Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to report of a vehicle fire. The incident was a result of a vehicle pursuit by Plainfield PD and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department. The call for police came in as a report of an intoxicated or impaired driver heading westbound on […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Columbian Park shooting under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred before 9 p.m. Saturday at Columbian Park. Multiple rounds were fired near the park. There were no reported injuries. Sunday officers with the Lafayette Police Department arrested Heath G. Fletcher of Lafayette in relation to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD investigating 3 Indianapolis shootings in 90 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a person in critical condition. The incident was one of several shootings around Indianapolis in about 90 minutes Wednesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Guion Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. Police said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police blotter for week of June 29

VAN BUREN TWP. — Police say a Fed-Ex delivery driver was reportedly run off the road by an oncoming vehicle this month. On June 19, Det. Paul Henderson with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Becks Grove Road after a caller advised dispatch that she was traveling westbound on Beck’s Grove Road when a vehicle came into her lane, causing the driver to swerve and run off the road.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

