Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington; Augusta; City of Alexandria; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; Frederick; Greene; King George; Loudoun; Madison; Orange; Page; Prince William; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Stafford; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ARLINGTON AUGUSTA CLARKE CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FREDERICK GREENE KING GEORGE LOUDOUN MADISON ORANGE PAGE PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH STAFFORD WARREN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO