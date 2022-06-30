ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Senior citizen organization express concerns at State Capitol

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a call to protect senior citizens from exploitation and gentrification at the State Capitol on Thursday. The group Senior Citizens Lives Matter gathered at the capitol to...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Legislation to Restrict Use of Fireworks in Pa. Heads to Governor

A bill looking to restrict the use of fireworks in Pennsylvania is moving forward in Harrisburg. The Republican-controlled senate approved the legislation Thursday. The bill would reform the state's existing laws including restricting when fireworks can be set off. The new law would limit fireworks use from 10 a.m. to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Government
peapix.com

The monument to the 155th Pennsylvania Infantry at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

The monument to the 155th Pennsylvania Infantry at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. There are multiple monuments to the people who fought and died at the Battle of Gettysburg. Our photo shows the statue erected to honor the 155th Pennsylvania Infantry, a volunteer regiment that joined up with the Army of the Potomac, which was led by Union General George Meade. And 155 years ago today, the Confederate forces began to retreat to Virginia after three days of vicious combat. With total casualties on both sides of roughly 50,000 lives, the Battle of Gettysburg remains the most costly conflict in US history in terms of lives lost.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Giveaway held at the Bridge Eco Village in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A veggie giveaway was held in Harrisburg on Saturday. It was held at The Bridge Eco Villiage located at the Former Bishop McDevitt High School in Allison Hill. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Elderly People#Seniors#Express#State
iheart.com

State Budget Deal Not Reached Before Thursday Deadline

>State Budget Deal Not Reached Before Thursday Deadline. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Lawmakers in Harrisburg have not been able to reach a decision on a state budget before Thursday's deadline. State officials say the budget talks have been deadlocked on several spending issues, most notably on the amount of new aid to be spent on public schools. Without new budget legislation signed into law by Friday, the state will lose the authority to make some payments. However, officials say the impasse can last several weeks before any effect on services is felt.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

American Rescue Plan Act Funds available in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County Commissioners announced on Friday, July 1 that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for municipal, authority or nonprofit entities are available through the IMPACT! Grant Program. These funds support recovery efforts in Franklin County following the coronavirus pandemic. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Honduran Man Charged With Illegal Reentry

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Fausto Lorenzo-Gomez, age 31, was charged on June 29, 2022, by a federal grand jury with illegal reentry into the United States by a previously deported alien. According to United States Attorney...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
PennLive.com

Former Lebanon Catholic school damaged in fire

The former Lebanon Catholic school building was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning, according to photos shared on social media by the Lebanon City Fire Department. Lebanon Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman told lebtown.com that the immediate cause of the fire, which was first reported at 3:40 a.m., was vandalism. Several fires had previously occurred at the building in relation to activity by vandals, according to Trautman.
LEBANON, PA
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Happy Fourth of July from LebTown

We’re taking Monday off, but wanted to wish everyone a happy Fourth of July. Did Lebanon County have a role in America’s campaign for Independence? You bet it did. Whether the Grubb iron furnace in Cornwall, Hessian prisoners at Tabor and Hebron, or the (possibly apocryphal) whiskey supply run by General George Washington to Schaefferstown during the bitter encampment at Valley Forge, it’s clear that the Lebanon Valley was crucial to the supply chain on which the Continental Army relied so dearly.
LEBANON, PA
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania With Kids

Lancaster, Pennsylvania is the seat of Lancaster County, and also known as the Red Rose City. Lancaster is one of the oldest inland towns in the United States. Its population was 58,039 as of the 2020 census, ranking it 11th among Pennsylvania municipalities. If you’re looking for things to do in Lancaster with kids, here are some ideas. Read on to find out what you can do with your kids in this historic city.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Not only is it a long weekend, but it’s the perfect time to read our July issue of the magazine, which just came out this week! However you plan to spend the Fourth of July holiday, take some time to catch up on this week’s local news, below.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy