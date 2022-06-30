ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Your Favorite Beyoncé Album Cover? Vote!

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Beyoncé unveiled the enchanting cover art on Thursday (June 30) for her highly anticipated album, Renaissance , and penned a sweet tribute to everything that inspired its creation.

Set against a completely black backdrop, the Renaissance cover features a mostly bare Bey with long blonde hair, saddled on a glowing silver horse. “I hope you find joy in this music,” she wrote alongside the reveal. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The jaw-dropping Renaissance cover is hardly Queen Bey’s first mind-blowing artistic representation of her albums. The superstar often visually captures her musical eras with stunning cover photos.

Was the sleek and simple self-titled album cover your favorite, or is the glam Dangerously in Love debut your top pick? Let us know your favorite Beyoncé cover art by voting in our poll below.

